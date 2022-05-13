Dr. Nutan Nadkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nutan Nadkarni, MD
Overview
Dr. Nutan Nadkarni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala National Med College University Of Bombay Maharashtra India and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Saint Peter's University Hospital and The Children's Hospital at Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Nadkarni works at
Locations
-
1
Perth Amboy Pediatrics468 Amboy Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 442-1820Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Nutan S. Nadkarni, MD3826 Park Ave Ste 101, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 744-9400Monday5:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday5:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 6:00pmFriday4:00pm - 7:00pmSaturday2:00pm - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- The Children's Hospital at Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Locals (any local)
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Premera Blue Cross
- QualCare
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nadkarni?
She is amazing. She cares a lot for her patients. I would recommend her 100%.
About Dr. Nutan Nadkarni, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Konkani, Marathi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1659302578
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Nanavati Hospital, Santacruz, Mumbai, INDIA
- Topiwala National Med College University Of Bombay Maharashtra India
- University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadkarni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadkarni accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadkarni works at
Dr. Nadkarni speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Konkani, Marathi, Spanish and Urdu.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadkarni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadkarni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadkarni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.