Super Profile

Dr. Nutan Nadkarni, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nutan Nadkarni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala National Med College University Of Bombay Maharashtra India and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Saint Peter's University Hospital and The Children's Hospital at Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Nadkarni works at Nutan S. Nadkarni, MD in Perth Amboy, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perth Amboy Pediatrics
    468 Amboy Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 442-1820
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Nutan S. Nadkarni, MD
    3826 Park Ave Ste 101, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 744-9400
    Monday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    3:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    4:00pm - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    2:00pm - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital
  • The Children's Hospital at Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Eye Infections
Fever
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hives
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
Ringworm
Scabies
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Sunburn
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Nutan Nadkarni, MD

    Pediatrics
    Specialties
    35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Gujarati, Hindi, Konkani, Marathi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    1659302578
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Nanavati Hospital, Santacruz, Mumbai, INDIA
    Internship
    Topiwala National Med College University Of Bombay Maharashtra India
    Medical Education
    University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nutan Nadkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nadkarni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nadkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nadkarni speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Konkani, Marathi, Spanish and Urdu.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadkarni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadkarni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadkarni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

