Dr. Bhaskar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nutan Bhaskar, MD
Overview
Dr. Nutan Bhaskar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from HIGHER MEDICAL INSTITUTE-PLEVEN / MEDICAL ACADEMY.
Dr. Bhaskar works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-8000Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhaskar?
Dr. Bhaskar patiently listened to and answered all of my questions. The visit was thorough and did not feel rushed.
About Dr. Nutan Bhaskar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1922269604
Education & Certifications
- HIGHER MEDICAL INSTITUTE-PLEVEN / MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhaskar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhaskar works at
Dr. Bhaskar has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhaskar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhaskar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhaskar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhaskar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhaskar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.