Overview

Dr. Nusrat Shafi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.

Dr. Shafi works at Champaign Dental Group in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park NE
    114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 350, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia

  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
  View other providers who treat Boil
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Fever
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Injuries
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Shingles
  View other providers who treat Stitches
  View other providers who treat Tremor
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 22, 2020
    Dr. Shafi is very professional. Despite what anyone has said I would advise you to see her for yourself. She is very kind and she provide excellent care for me. She genuinely care to find out what the problem is and if she cant help you she will refer you to the best doctor. I am greatly appreciative of her many blessing especially when dealing with me. The staff is wonderful especially Brittany. She is very professional but she also brings character to the hospital. The hospital is very quiet. Brittany makes it very easy to speak about anything. She listen attentively, it feels very comfortable to speak to someone that you can relate to. Dr. Shafi and Brittany are not just apart of the hospital they become family. I wish I can give them more than 5 stars because they deserve more. I would refer all people to check her out!
    Dequesha Martin — Feb 22, 2020
    About Dr. Nusrat Shafi, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1083802490
    Education & Certifications

    • Kenner Regional Medical Center|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    • Government Medical College Srinagar
    • Government Medical College Srinagar
    • Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nusrat Shafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shafi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shafi works at Champaign Dental Group in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Shafi’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

