Overview

Dr. Nusrat Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Weatherford and Palo Pinto General Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Medpeds Medical Clinic in Weatherford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.