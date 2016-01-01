Dr. Nushin Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nushin Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nushin Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Endocrinology & Diabetes Associates of Li PC242 Merrick Rd Ste 403, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-4309
Munibur Medical LLC8542 Midland Pkwy, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (516) 663-2381
George B De Guire, MD222 Station Plz N Ste 509, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2381
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nushin Khan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
