Dr. Nurun Khandaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khandaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nurun Khandaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nurun Khandaker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Khandaker works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Nuran Khandaker300 Old River Rd Ste 110, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 665-0184
Hospital Affiliations
- Kern Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khandaker?
I love Dr. Khandaker. She takes her time and really cares about her patients. I feel very comfortable in her office.
About Dr. Nurun Khandaker, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578597332
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Center
- Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khandaker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khandaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khandaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khandaker works at
Dr. Khandaker speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khandaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khandaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khandaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khandaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.