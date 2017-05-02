Overview

Dr. Nurulhusein Nurbhai, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Kleinert Hand Institute and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nurbhai works at Phoebe Orthopaedic Specialty Group in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.