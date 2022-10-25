Dr. Nurul Wahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nurul Wahid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nurul Wahid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They completed their fellowship with Columbia U Coll Phys & Surg
Dr. Wahid works at
Locations
McAllen1901 S Col Rowe Blvd, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-5150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology-McAllen1901 N Col Rowe Blvd, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 687-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wahid is a great caring Dr.
About Dr. Nurul Wahid, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1508808619
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U Coll Phys & Surg
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Dhaka Med Coll
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Wahid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahid accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahid speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.