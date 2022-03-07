Overview

Dr. Nurudeen Shekoni, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Ibadan and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shekoni works at North Jackson Medical Clinic in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.