Dr. Gurtunca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nursen Gurtunca, MD
Overview
Dr. Nursen Gurtunca, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Gurtunca works at
Locations
Upmc Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh4401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 692-7665
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nursen Gurtunca, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
- 1174846059
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurtunca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurtunca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurtunca. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurtunca.
