Dr. Nurit Winkler, MD
Overview
Dr. Nurit Winkler, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Pacific Fertility Center10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 700, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 209-7700Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Los Angeles Reproductive Center16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 1127, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 946-8051
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Winker went above and beyond for me. It is not just her knowledge and professionalism, it is that she is very caring. I could say that I went to a number of fertility doctors here in the valley and Dr. Winkler surpassed them all! She was able to guide me through steps of various procedures to do in order to optimize my fertility. Not one Dr. I went to previously suggested any of this - most likely due to my age. Thank you so much for all your help! And thank you to the kind staff as well!
About Dr. Nurit Winkler, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Italian
- 1104065358
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Winkler speaks Hebrew and Italian.
