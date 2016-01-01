Dr. Nuria Lawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nuria Lawson, MD
Overview
Dr. Nuria Lawson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Locations
Hector Pombo M.d. PA7150 W 20th Ave Ste 313, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 828-9343
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Nuria Lawson, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
