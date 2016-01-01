Overview

Dr. Nuri Ozden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Ozden works at Palmetto Health-USC Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Columbia, SC with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.