Dr. Jacoby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuri Jacoby, MD
Overview
Dr. Nuri Jacoby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Jacoby works at
Locations
Maimonides Division of Neurology883 65th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-7470
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit to Dr Jacoby was rather unusual. I have no complaints. He listened to me, responded, examined me, and made perfect sense when he responded again. Also, a couple of days later he called me, said he had though about my case, and has another avenue to investigate. In my lengthy experience, unless there is a specific reason, not many doctors think about your case after you leave their office. Also,Dr Jacoby was personable. likeable, very thorough, and has an excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Nuri Jacoby, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1275769747
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Jacoby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacoby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jacoby has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacoby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacoby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.