Dr. Gursoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nurcan Gursoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nurcan Gursoy, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Trakya Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Gursoy works at
Locations
-
1
Stony Brook Univ. Hospitals Extension Clinic At Stony Brook Rd.1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste E, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-2599
-
2
Dr. Guy Schwartz Office181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gursoy is treating me for CIDP, autoimmune neuropathy. Without a doubt she is determined, vigilant and she really cares about helping her patients. She has good bedside manner and spends a very generous amount of time with me, making sure to be thorough and straightforward and answer all of my and my husband's questions. I feel lucky to have her on my side.
About Dr. Nurcan Gursoy, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1326238320
Education & Certifications
- Trakya Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
