Dr. Nurcan Gursoy, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nurcan Gursoy, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Trakya Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Gursoy works at Champaign Dental Group in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Anterior Horn Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stony Brook Univ. Hospitals Extension Clinic At Stony Brook Rd.
    1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste E, Stony Brook, NY 11790 (631) 444-2599
    Dr. Guy Schwartz Office
    181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 (631) 444-2599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Anterior Horn Disease
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Sleep Apnea
Anterior Horn Disease
Brachial Plexus Palsy

Sleep Apnea
Anterior Horn Disease
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Gait Abnormality
Parkinson's Disease
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Study
Syncope
Acoustic Neuroma
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain Injury
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
Dystonia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vertigo
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan

    May 19, 2022
    Dr. Gursoy is treating me for CIDP, autoimmune neuropathy. Without a doubt she is determined, vigilant and she really cares about helping her patients. She has good bedside manner and spends a very generous amount of time with me, making sure to be thorough and straightforward and answer all of my and my husband's questions. I feel lucky to have her on my side.
    About Dr. Nurcan Gursoy, MD

    Specialties
    Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1326238320
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Trakya Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
    Board Certifications
    Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gursoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gursoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Gursoy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Anterior Horn Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gursoy on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gursoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gursoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gursoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gursoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

