Dr. Narula has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nupoor Narula, MD
Overview
Dr. Nupoor Narula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from City University Of New York Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Narula works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narula?
Cannot say enough about Dr. Narula. I felt she was very thorough, answered all my questions. I never felt rushed. Also her staff was great .
About Dr. Nupoor Narula, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1871931972
Education & Certifications
- City University Of New York Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narula accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narula works at
Dr. Narula has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.