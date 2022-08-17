Dr. Nune Simonian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nune Simonian, MD
Overview
Dr. Nune Simonian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Med Inst.
Dr. Simonian works at
Locations
Turrill Shader & Myles M.d.'s A Professional Corp435 Arden Ave Ste 550, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 242-3916
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simonian has been my daughter's doctor since she was born 19 years ago and my son's doctor from 14 years. She is one of the best doctors that I have met. Very simple, practical, smiling, warm and always there to listen to you and your concerns. When I was a new mom I was scared of everything, she made sure I was okay! Her staff is excellent as well. Polite, cooperative and helpful. When kids are sick, they try their best to get us in the same day! In my 19 Years of being with her for my kids I do not have any complains from Dr. Simonian or her staff. One of the best doctors in town!
About Dr. Nune Simonian, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1720197932
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Yerevan State Med Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simonian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simonian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simonian speaks Armenian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonian.
