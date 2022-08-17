See All Pediatricians in Glendale, CA
Dr. Nune Simonian, MD

Pediatrics
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nune Simonian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Med Inst.

Dr. Simonian works at TURRILL SHADER & MYLES in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Turrill Shader & Myles M.d.'s A Professional Corp
    Turrill Shader & Myles M.d.'s A Professional Corp
435 Arden Ave Ste 550, Glendale, CA 91203
(818) 242-3916

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Dr. Simonian has been my daughter's doctor since she was born 19 years ago and my son's doctor from 14 years. She is one of the best doctors that I have met. Very simple, practical, smiling, warm and always there to listen to you and your concerns. When I was a new mom I was scared of everything, she made sure I was okay! Her staff is excellent as well. Polite, cooperative and helpful. When kids are sick, they try their best to get us in the same day! In my 19 Years of being with her for my kids I do not have any complains from Dr. Simonian or her staff. One of the best doctors in town!
    Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Nune Simonian, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1720197932
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Yerevan State Med Inst
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nune Simonian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simonian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simonian works at TURRILL SHADER & MYLES in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Simonian’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

