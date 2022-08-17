Overview

Dr. Nune Simonian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Med Inst.



Dr. Simonian works at TURRILL SHADER & MYLES in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.