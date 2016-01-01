Dr. Numan Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Numan Rashid, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Malta, NY. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Rashid works at
Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine at Malta8 Medical Park Dr, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 693-4635Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Pulmonology at Queensbury151 Carey Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 Directions (518) 932-0242
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine19 West Ave Ste 101, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 693-4635Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Numan Rashid, MD
- Pulmonology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid works at
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
