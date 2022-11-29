Dr. Nueki Naate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nueki Naate, MD
Overview
Dr. Nueki Naate, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edwardsville, IL. They completed their residency with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, St. Louis, MO
Locations
HSHS Medical Group - Edwardsville1188 S State Route 157 Ste 100, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Directions (618) 692-5900Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naate is always so kind and attentive. She's thorough, and she makes you feel heard with whatever issues you bring to her. Questions, comments, and concerns are always addressed with kindness, and she shows a genuine sense of concern for her patients. I've suggested her to several family members!
About Dr. Nueki Naate, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Ga and Twi
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis, St. Louis, MO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naate has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naate accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naate speaks Ga and Twi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Naate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.