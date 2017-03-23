Overview

Dr. Nubar Boghossian, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Baghdad, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Boghossian works at Texas Breast Specialists in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.