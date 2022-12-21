Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM
Overview
Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Archdale, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatry Medicine and is affiliated with Chatham Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Town Center Podiatry140 Baker Rd, Archdale, NC 27263 Directions (336) 875-5917Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chatham Hospital
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jah listened closely and answered all my questions. We developed a care plan taking my lifestyle into account. I never felt pushed by her but truly felt we worked together but had all her medical expertise at our disposal. She is warm and personable and I look forward to our next appointment.
About Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1972823276
Education & Certifications
- V A New York Harbor Healthcare System Brooklyn Campus
- Kent State University College Of Podiatry Medicine
- North Carolina State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jah has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jah.
