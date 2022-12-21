See All Podiatrists in Archdale, NC
Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM

Podiatry
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Archdale, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatry Medicine and is affiliated with Chatham Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Jah works at Town Center Podiatry in Archdale, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. G Shapiro, DPM
Dr. G Shapiro, DPM
10 (191)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Town Center Podiatry
    140 Baker Rd, Archdale, NC 27263 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 875-5917
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chatham Hospital
  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jah?

    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Jah listened closely and answered all my questions. We developed a care plan taking my lifestyle into account. I never felt pushed by her but truly felt we worked together but had all her medical expertise at our disposal. She is warm and personable and I look forward to our next appointment.
    Deborah P — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jah to family and friends

    Dr. Jah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM.

    About Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972823276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • V A New York Harbor Healthcare System Brooklyn Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kent State University College Of Podiatry Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • North Carolina State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jah has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. N'Tuma Jah, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.