Overview

Dr. Nsikak Umoh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Ahmadu Bello University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Umoh works at The Woodlands Colon and Rectal Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.