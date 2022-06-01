Overview

Dr. Nsangou Ghogomu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Ghogomu works at Kaiser Permanente - Franklin Medical Offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.