Dr. Nsangou Ghogomu, MD
Dr. Nsangou Ghogomu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Kaiser Permanente - Franklin Medical Offices2045 Franklin St, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0428
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Dr. Ghogomu performed the surgery to fix the CSF leak that caused meningitis. He is the best doctor I have ever worked with. He answered ALL my pointy questions, never made me feel rushed, and even threw in a little comedic relief when required. I wish we could clone him and have one of him working in every area of medicine. I cannot say enough good things about him except that I feel so privileged to have been treated by him. You will never find a better surgeon or doctor.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1336376151
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
