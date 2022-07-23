Overview

Dr. Novelette Thompson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.