Dr. Sekhon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novejot Sekhon, MD
Dr. Novejot Sekhon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA540 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 563-5800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #0144950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (833) 574-2273
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center1515 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (833) 574-2273
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
