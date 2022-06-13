Dr. Noushin Mirmadjlessi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirmadjlessi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noushin Mirmadjlessi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noushin Mirmadjlessi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Mirmadjlessi works at
Locations
-
1
Therapy Center LLC763 Convery Blvd, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 698-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- MagnaCare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirmadjlessi?
I’ve been Dr Meer’s patient for many years. She is one of my favorite doctors. The reason is because she , not only listens to me about my pain issues but she is someone who actually talks to me about my life. She seems to be very in tune to my physical needs She is also kind, warm and caring. I have never ever felt as if I was taking up too much of her time. In other words she never makes me feel rushed.
About Dr. Noushin Mirmadjlessi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1891962528
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirmadjlessi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirmadjlessi accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirmadjlessi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirmadjlessi works at
Dr. Mirmadjlessi has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Fibromyalgia and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirmadjlessi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mirmadjlessi speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirmadjlessi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirmadjlessi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirmadjlessi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirmadjlessi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.