Overview

Dr. Noushin Mirmadjlessi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Mirmadjlessi works at Interventional Pain Management Center in Perth Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Fibromyalgia and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.