Dr. Noushafarin Salehi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Noushafarin Salehi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Saint Georges University School of Medicine|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Salehi works at Women's Health Specialists in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Womens Health Specialists West Hills
    23101 Sherman Pl Ste 301, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 459-5684
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 22, 2020
    After my visit earlier today I feel a lot better about my situation. She explained everything to me clearly and answered all of my questions. I didn't feel rushed and everyone who works in that office that I encountered were very helpful. I'm so glad knowing this is the office I will be coming back to.
    Natalie G. — Oct 22, 2020
    About Dr. Noushafarin Salehi, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    12 years of experience
    English, Persian and Spanish
    1396037586
    Education & Certifications

    Temple University|Temple University Hospital
    Saint Georges University School of Medicine|St. George's University School Of Medicine
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Noushafarin Salehi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salehi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salehi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salehi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salehi works at Women's Health Specialists in West Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Salehi’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salehi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salehi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salehi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salehi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

