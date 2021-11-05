Dr. Noureen Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noureen Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noureen Khan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6363 Walker Ln Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 922-0906
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan was pleasant, professional and thorough in her examination and addressing my questions. I felt less anxious and more informed following my appointment with her.
About Dr. Noureen Khan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Ophthalmology
