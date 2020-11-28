Dr. Nour Juratli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juratli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nour Juratli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nour Juratli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Heart Rhythm Clinics PC18181 Oakwood Blvd Ste 207, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 745-4525
Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 593-7980
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
i was treated with complete professionalism and care.he was very busy but still treated me like i was the only one there. if there were more than 4 stars to give i wouldve given him more.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1790738789
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Juratli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juratli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juratli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juratli has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juratli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Juratli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juratli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juratli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juratli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.