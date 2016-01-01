Dr. Nour Batarseh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batarseh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nour Batarseh, MD
Overview
Dr. Nour Batarseh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Muncie, IN.
Medical Consultants RHU NEPH
Locations
Medical Consultants RHU NEPH800 S Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 289-5410
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital
- Iu Health Jay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nour Batarseh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1184023384
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batarseh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batarseh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Medical Consultants RHU NEPH
Dr. Batarseh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batarseh.
