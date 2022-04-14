Dr. Nour Abboushi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abboushi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nour Abboushi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nour Abboushi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Abboushi works at
Locations
Inman Park280 Elizabeth St NE Ste C, Atlanta, GA 30307 Directions (770) 929-0634
Panacea Plastic Surgery901 Bernina Ave NE Apt 1, Atlanta, GA 30307 Directions (770) 929-0634Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abbousi took excellent care of me throughout my procedure. I would recommend him to family without reservation. His staff is very helpful
About Dr. Nour Abboushi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1831374453
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abboushi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abboushi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abboushi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abboushi works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Abboushi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abboushi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abboushi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abboushi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.