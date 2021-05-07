Dr. Gostanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nouneh Gostanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nouneh Gostanian, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Gostanian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Woodbury Office40 Crossways Park Dr Ste 103, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 921-5533
- 2 450 Lakeville Rd Ste D, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gostanian?
Dr Gostonian is a wonderful and caring doctor, she is compassionate, understanding..
About Dr. Nouneh Gostanian, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1851559777
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gostanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gostanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gostanian works at
Dr. Gostanian has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gostanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gostanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gostanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gostanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gostanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.