Overview

Dr. Nouneh Danielyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Med Inst and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Danielyan works at Nouneh Danielyan MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.