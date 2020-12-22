Overview

Dr. Noune Pashinian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan St Med Inst and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Pashinian works at Verdugo Rheumatology Medical Group in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.