Dr. Noune Pashinian, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Noune Pashinian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan St Med Inst and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Pashinian works at Verdugo Rheumatology Medical Group in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Verdugo Rheumatology Medical Group
    435 Arden Ave Ste 460, Glendale, CA 91203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 243-4285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Joint Pain
Joint Drainage
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Joint Drainage

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 22, 2020
    I for sure recommend Dr Pashinian... She and her office staff are wonderful and very understanding especially during Covid time .......
    Ellie Andraos — Dec 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Noune Pashinian, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Armenian
    • 1952460859
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    • Yerevan St Med Inst
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noune Pashinian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pashinian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pashinian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pashinian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pashinian works at Verdugo Rheumatology Medical Group in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pashinian’s profile.

    Dr. Pashinian has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pashinian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pashinian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pashinian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pashinian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pashinian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

