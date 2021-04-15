Dr. Nouman Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nouman Syed, MD
Dr. Nouman Syed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They graduated from Medical University of the Americas - Nevis, West Indies and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.
Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building3113 Saemann Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 783-3138
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
Dr. Syed is quite possibly the best Doctor I have ever been in contact with. He comes in to your room very well prepared by the research he does into your health history. Even though he is a Rheumatologist he understands the patient and the full picture of your health. He is more than willing to advise you to go to other doctors, especially when a condition he recognizes is outside of his specialty. He is fully aware of drug interaction and is always on top of your drug history so you don’t end up with adverse reactions. He is compassionate and listens very well. He is caring. I would highly recommend Dr. Syed to anyone who needs a rheumatologist immediately.
- Rheumatology, Case Western Reserve University School Of Medicine/Metrohealth Medical Center, Ohio
- Internal Medicine, Albany Medical Center, N.Y.
- Medical University of the Americas - Nevis, West Indies
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
