Dr. Nouman Siddiqui, MD
Overview
Dr. Nouman Siddiqui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Locations
Raleigh Urology PA4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 659-8436
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Siddiqui since 2008. He's a very skilled surgeon, a caring human being, and very personable. I see Dr. Siddiqui three times a year, he saved my vision, and I've been able to maintain 20/25 vision in both eyes. As long as he's available, nobody touches my eyes without his advice.
About Dr. Nouman Siddiqui, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1144270083
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
