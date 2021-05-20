Dr. Alammar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nouha Alammar, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nouha Alammar, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
The Dearborn Hills Surgical Institute24530 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 681-5300
Michael Sherbin DO309 Northbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 463-5831
Mclaren Macomb1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-8000
- Mclaren Macomb
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Went to Dr Alammar for vertigo, dizziness etc. She reviewed the cat scan had done at emergency room then recommended brain mri which I had done. She went over the MRI and reassured me. Dr Alammar is an excellent doctor. Very caring and through. The staff are wonderful.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic
- 1376854570
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Alammar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alammar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alammar works at
Dr. Alammar has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alammar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alammar speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alammar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alammar.
