Dr. Noubar Ouzounian, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Noubar Ouzounian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut.

Dr. Ouzounian works at Kaiser Permanente - Orange County Medical Center (Irvine & Anaheim) in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Carmel Valley Medical Office
    6670 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Laryngitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Laryngitis

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 28, 2022
    Dr. Ouzounian provided exceptional care during my time as his patient. He has been thorough, informative, detailed in all aspects. He has always given me every oportunity to ask questions and answered them completely and thouroughly.
    Pat K — Mar 28, 2022
    About Dr. Noubar Ouzounian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1669549515
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UC-Irvine
    Medical Education
    • Amer U Beirut
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noubar Ouzounian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ouzounian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ouzounian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ouzounian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ouzounian works at Kaiser Permanente - Orange County Medical Center (Irvine & Anaheim) in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ouzounian’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ouzounian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ouzounian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ouzounian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ouzounian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

