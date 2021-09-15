Dr. Nabavi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nosrat Nabavi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nosrat Nabavi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Nabavi works at
Locations
UCLA Neurosurgery Outpatient3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 540-0965Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor saved my life! Gave me 90% of my life back after spine surgery. After 21 years, Im still going strong. He is a wonderful surgeon, very kind and professional. I highly recommend him and his office.
About Dr. Nosrat Nabavi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
