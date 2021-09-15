See All Neurosurgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. Nosrat Nabavi, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (12)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nosrat Nabavi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Nabavi works at UCLA Neurosurgery Outpatient in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Neurosurgery Outpatient
    3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 540-0965
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 15, 2021
    This doctor saved my life! Gave me 90% of my life back after spine surgery. After 21 years, Im still going strong. He is a wonderful surgeon, very kind and professional. I highly recommend him and his office.
    Linda — Sep 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nosrat Nabavi, MD
    About Dr. Nosrat Nabavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1336227263
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabavi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nabavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nabavi works at UCLA Neurosurgery Outpatient in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nabavi’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

