Dr. Nosheen Mazhar, MD

Rheumatology
2 (31)
33 years of experience
Dr. Nosheen Mazhar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mazhar works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteopenia and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physician Group
    1528 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 458-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Osteopenia
Lupus
Fibromyalgia
Osteopenia
Lupus

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Aug 29, 2019
    Dr. Mazhar seems like she is a caring doctor but she is a tad bit off. My markers were slightly raised for an autoimmune disease and she told me what I possibly had and wanted to retest me. I ended up going to the Mayo Clinic and they told me they were so confident my disorder wasn't autoimmune that there was no choice to get a repeat blood test. Dr. Mazhar can be a little rough at times. She does talk quite a bit and she really seems like a caring person but not my cup of tea.
    Loki — Aug 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nosheen Mazhar, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1558347146
    Education & Certifications

    • U Minn
    • U Ndak
    • Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mazhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazhar works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mazhar’s profile.

    Dr. Mazhar has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteopenia and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazhar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

