Dr. Nosheen Mazhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Nosheen Mazhar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mazhar works at
Locations
Millennium Physician Group1528 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 458-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mazhar seems like she is a caring doctor but she is a tad bit off. My markers were slightly raised for an autoimmune disease and she told me what I possibly had and wanted to retest me. I ended up going to the Mayo Clinic and they told me they were so confident my disorder wasn't autoimmune that there was no choice to get a repeat blood test. Dr. Mazhar can be a little rough at times. She does talk quite a bit and she really seems like a caring person but not my cup of tea.
About Dr. Nosheen Mazhar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1558347146
Education & Certifications
- U Minn
- U Ndak
- Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom
Dr. Mazhar accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazhar works at
Dr. Mazhar has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteopenia and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mazhar speaks Hindi.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazhar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.