Dr. Norton Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norton Fishman, MD
Overview
Dr. Norton Fishman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Fishman works at
Locations
-
1
Optimal Health Physicians15235 Shady Grove Rd Ste 102, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 330-9430
-
2
Sallie M. Ross Lcsw Plc1405 Rolkin Ct Ste 101, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 284-2809
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishman?
Very knowledgeable and can explain in terms that I can understand.
About Dr. Norton Fishman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1447305826
Education & Certifications
- May Clinic Grad Sch Of Med, Rochester, Mn
- Cook Co Hosp
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman works at
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.