Dr. Norshae Robinson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Norshae Robinson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Dr. Robinson works at
Locations
Meridian Podiatry4123 University Blvd S Ste F, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 605-2025
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She took care of my planter warts I had for months that were killing me on the first visit, I highly recommend her to anyone with foot issues of that nature
About Dr. Norshae Robinson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1083029698
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
