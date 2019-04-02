See All Podiatrists in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Norris Morrison, DPM

Podiatry
4 (5)
Dr. Norris Morrison, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. 

Dr. Morrison works at Loma Linda Foot & Ankle Center in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Barstow, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda Foot and Ankle Center
    18225 US HIGHWAY 18, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 242-4199
  2. 2
    Windy City Medical Clinic
    525 Melissa Ave Ste A, Barstow, CA 92311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 867-9088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • El Centro Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 02, 2019
    NICE, CARING. AND VERY PROFESSIONAL. HE DIAGNOSED MY ANKLE PROBLEM QUICKLY AFTER FEW EXAMINES. I WAS SO HAPPY WITH HIS TREATMENT. - NICK
    — Apr 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Norris Morrison, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1790098218
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

