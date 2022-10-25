Dr. Normand Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Normand Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Normand Miller, MD is a Phlebologist in Salem, NH. They specialize in Phlebology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Laval University, Medical Degree and is affiliated with Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Aesthetic & Vein Center MD224 Main St Ste 1D, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 607-6817Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Aesthetic & Vein Center MD410 Amherst St Ste 200, Nashua, NH 03063 Directions (603) 607-6812
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Doctor Miller and nurse Lynne are over the top. Appreciate their knowledge and careful actions during my consultation and procedure. At the end of the day, you pay for what you get! I won’t hesitate to go back and highly recommend this place. Thank you.
About Dr. Normand Miller, MD
- Phlebology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1225099518
Education & Certifications
- Englewood Hospital|Englewood Hospital, New Jersey
- McGill University|McGill University In Montreal
- Enfant Jesus Hospital
- Laval University, Medical Degree
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller speaks French.
163 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.