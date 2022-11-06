Dr. Norman Zaffater Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaffater Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Zaffater Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norman Zaffater Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Zaffater Jr works at
Locations
Zaffater Eye Center2449 Hospital Dr Ste 460, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He covers every point of your concerns and makes sure you understand all of them. Staff is wonderful too!
About Dr. Norman Zaffater Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1124010939
Education & Certifications
- La State U
- La State U
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
