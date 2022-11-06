Overview

Dr. Norman Zaffater Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Zaffater Jr works at Zaffater Eye Center in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

