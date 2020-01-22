Dr. Yates III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norman Yates III, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Yates III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med, General Surgery
Dr. Yates III works at
Locations
St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network - Vascular11909 McAuley Dr Ste 100-A2, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 354-8331
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Yates at St. Joe's. He was to be the surgeon to do my emergency carotid endarterectomy. He was very friendly and warm when he talked to me about what the procedure would entail and what to expect afterwards. He greeted me in OR. His visits at the hospital after surgery were daily. He's very sweet and caring. Today, I saw him at his office, two-weeks post-surgery. He released me back to my normal, daily life. Dr. Yates is a wonderful man who saved my life. Your life is safe in his hands.
About Dr. Norman Yates III, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med, General Surgery
- University Of Miss Med Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
