Dr. Norman Walton, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Walton, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Norman W Walton Lll MD PC401 Tuscaloosa Ave SW Ste 120, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 324-7546
Norman W Walton III MD PC1700 Norman Bridge Rd, Montgomery, AL 36104 Directions (334) 265-0271
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- VIVA Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Norman Walton, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1902947898
Education & Certifications
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.
