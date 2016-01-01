See All Dermatologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Norman Walton, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Norman Walton, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Walton works at Norman W Walton Lll MD PC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norman W Walton Lll MD PC
    401 Tuscaloosa Ave SW Ste 120, Birmingham, AL 35211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 324-7546
  2. 2
    Norman W Walton III MD PC
    1700 Norman Bridge Rd, Montgomery, AL 36104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 265-0271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • VIVA Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Norman Walton, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902947898
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

