See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Coronado, CA
Dr. Norman Wall, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Norman Wall, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (91)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Norman Wall, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coronado, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Wall works at Norman Wall DO in Coronado, CA with other offices in Napa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Norman Wall DO
    171 C Ave, Coronado, CA 92118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 554-1013
  2. 2
    Norman Wall DO
    935 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 963-8842

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health St. Helena
  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Abdominal Disorders
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Abdominal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia, Familial British Chevron Icon
Dementia, Familial Danish Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphasic Dementia, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Geriatric Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spherocytosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Opticoacoustic Nerve Atrophy Dementia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Presenile Dementia, Kraepelin Type Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wall?

    Dec 24, 2020
    Made me feel super comfortable and listened to my problems. Provided accurate diagnosis, and made me feel completely at ease.
    Elizabeth R. — Dec 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Norman Wall, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Norman Wall, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wall to family and friends

    Dr. Wall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Norman Wall, DO.

    About Dr. Norman Wall, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861416661
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Irvine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bingham Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Iowa Meth
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Wall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Norman Wall, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.