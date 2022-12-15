Dr. Norman Waldrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Waldrop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norman Waldrop, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Waldrop works at
Locations
Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-3699
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waldrop was very professional, he is kind, courteous and explained the whole procedure extremely well! I highly recommend him for foot and ankle injuries!
About Dr. Norman Waldrop, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1184755621
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldrop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldrop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldrop has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Peripheral Nerve Block and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldrop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
184 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldrop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldrop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldrop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldrop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.