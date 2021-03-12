Dr. Norman Verhoog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verhoog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Verhoog, MD
Dr. Norman Verhoog, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Red Bluff, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Foundation2528 Sister Mary Columba Dr, Red Bluff, CA 96080 Directions (530) 528-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Great! I will schedule knee surgeries soon, but waiting for Covid to subside.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
Dr. Verhoog has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verhoog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verhoog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verhoog has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verhoog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Verhoog. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verhoog.
